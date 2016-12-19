Is it just me or do you feel it’s been a truly bitter-sweet year, there have been many highs but far too many lows?

<a href="http://davebradley.bandcamp.com/track/a-better-year" target="_blank" >A Better Year by Dave Bradley</a>

A Better Year

When life takes a turn for the worse,

the worst it could ever be

And you yearn for something to quench that thirst

There’s a chance that you’ll fail to see

Are you still hoping for a silent night?

Are you still open to love’s shining light?

There are no signs, but there’s a warning

This is our time, no time for mourning

One thing it seems is very clear

Right now, we’re hoping for a better year

Are you? Are you?

Are you? Well, are you?

And you had a hunger it wasn’t the first

Maybe, there’s a chance you’ll see

The road you travel, well it seems that it is cursed

The time is running out for breaking free

Are you still hoping for a silent night?

Are you still open to love’s shining light?

Are you? Will you?

Can you? Can you live? (Can you leave?)

There are no signs, but there’s a warning

This is our time, no time for mourning