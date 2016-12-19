Is it just me or do you feel it’s been a truly bitter-sweet year, there have been many highs but far too many lows?
A Better Year
When life takes a turn for the worse,
the worst it could ever be
And you yearn for something to quench that thirst
There’s a chance that you’ll fail to see
Are you still hoping for a silent night?
Are you still open to love’s shining light?
There are no signs, but there’s a warning
This is our time, no time for mourning
One thing it seems is very clear
Right now, we’re hoping for a better year
Are you? Are you?
Are you? Well, are you?
And you had a hunger it wasn’t the first
Maybe, there’s a chance you’ll see
The road you travel, well it seems that it is cursed
The time is running out for breaking free
Are you still hoping for a silent night?
Are you still open to love’s shining light?
Are you? Will you?
Can you? Can you live? (Can you leave?)
There are no signs, but there’s a warning
This is our time, no time for mourning