Bridges (Crossed and Burned) – A song

Tuesday night, three-hour demo from first idea (the line “embedded with waifs and strays” which sprung unbidden into my head) and two evolutions of the chord progression, lots of lyrical ad libbing in various takes, played it “live” to friends at Sunday Arts Night with some tweaked and hopefully tighter lyrics and a bit of a modulated turnaround in the second time chorus. A week after inception, I’ve re-recorded it entirely this evening with a slightly higher tempo and added a “duet” harmony. Not sure whether this is the final version or whether there will be a full one-man-band production with a drum track, bass, keys/pads, electric guitar and egg shaker as is my usual wont. I hope the message, for once, is obvious.

Bridges (Crossed and Burned)

She is down on her luck, with no place to turn

Embedded with waifs and strays, her skin patched with bruises and burns

The clothes on her back are tattered and torn

She sleeps in the doorways, where drunks spit out their cold scorn

A lonely young man, with no money to spare

Staggered to see her pain, not sure if he should care

He stretches out his hand, clings to the hope that she can stand

But her fear backs her into the shadows

A helpless girl in a hopeless land

He’s a stranger to luck got no place to turn

Embedded with the waifs and strays, his sin was only to yearn

The coat on his back is matted and worn

He sleeps in old boxes, wishing he’d never been born

If only somebody, with a minute to spare

Would offer some tea and their hand, to prove that somebody cares

So he reaches out to touch them, Grasps at hope but he can’t stand

And their guilt drags them out of the shadows

Their focus sharp on their homemade plans

What do you do when you lose your way?

How do you cope with that pain?

In a world that just turns away

Well bridges are crossed and bridges are burned

You know that the truth is the proof

It’s a lesson that never is learned

You know that the truth is the proof

A lesson that never is learned