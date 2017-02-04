Broken City – Another funking rock song

Broken City
Hide it away, it’s not looking too pretty
Running away I want to head for the city
And if there’s something I can’t find
If it sends me out of my mind
Then I’ll know time after time
You won’t take any pity
I know the dreamers are screaming
And I know the screamers are dreaming
But you show nothing you’re hiding
Cos I know you’re always offsiding
Hide it away, it’s not looking too pretty
Running away I’m gonna head to the city
And if there’s something I can’t find
Well, if it sends me out of my mind
Then I know time after time
You won’t take any pity
Time after time I head for the city
No reason or rhyme I head for the city
Way down the line I’m lost in the city
Well, I’m wasting my time
I come back from the city
On and on and on and on anon
DAVE BRADLEY:
Words and music
Guitars, bass, keys, vocals
Percussion sequencing
Production and final mix
Cover Artwork
First review:
“The unexpected funereal start soon accelerates into rock fervour with a great pace. Your quirky accent suits the style of the song and sounds contemporary. There’s also lots of vocal texture: soft and smooth (0.58s), hard and gritty (1m 23s) which adds interest. I like the part of the song “I know the dreamers are screaming” and also the abrupt ending, like a crash; sudden, final.
It’s a common theme; running away to the city. There’s a definite lure; believing anything could happen, which excites, but, yes, it’s often fool’s gold. In the song you didn’t stay long…” — Jo