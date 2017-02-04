Broken City – Another funking rock song

<a href="http://davebradley.bandcamp.com/album/besides" target="_blank" >Besides by Dave Bradley</a>

Broken City

Hide it away, it’s not looking too pretty

Running away I want to head for the city

And if there’s something I can’t find

If it sends me out of my mind

Then I’ll know time after time

You won’t take any pity

I know the dreamers are screaming

And I know the screamers are dreaming

But you show nothing you’re hiding

Cos I know you’re always offsiding

Hide it away, it’s not looking too pretty

Running away I’m gonna head to the city

And if there’s something I can’t find

Well, if it sends me out of my mind

Then I know time after time

You won’t take any pity

Time after time I head for the city

No reason or rhyme I head for the city

Way down the line I’m lost in the city

Well, I’m wasting my time

I come back from the city

On and on and on and on anon

DAVE BRADLEY:

Words and music

Guitars, bass, keys, vocals

Percussion sequencing

Production and final mix

Cover Artwork

First review:

“The unexpected funereal start soon accelerates into rock fervour with a great pace. Your quirky accent suits the style of the song and sounds contemporary. There’s also lots of vocal texture: soft and smooth (0.58s), hard and gritty (1m 23s) which adds interest. I like the part of the song “I know the dreamers are screaming” and also the abrupt ending, like a crash; sudden, final.

It’s a common theme; running away to the city. There’s a definite lure; believing anything could happen, which excites, but, yes, it’s often fool’s gold. In the song you didn’t stay long…” — Jo