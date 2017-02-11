Cambridge Science Park Goldcrests

I went hunting for waxwings on the Cambridge Science Park today, rumours abound that these Scandinavian/Siberian visitors had reached this part of the world having abandoned their home territory for lack of food. I stepped out of the car and heard a flock of twenty in a tree in the car park. They dispersed and headed towards town before I even raised my camera, unfortunately.

So, I walked the circuit past all the familiar buildings ending up at the RSC’s Thomas Graham House with its elemental car park before heading back past Amgen and what used to be Chiroscience but is now Johnson Mathey, on past new Napp and then old (toastrack) Napp and Heraeus Noblelight with its moat.

Next building along, in failing light I heard a sound like tiny ball bearings being chinked against a milk bottle – couple of goldcrests in a pine tree…this one looked a bit grumpy when he caught sight of me.

It was a grey, dull day and by this time almost dark and in the shadow of a building in a pine tree, so had to push the ISO (sensor sensitivity) on the camera right up to 65000 to get a reasonably good shutter speed to handhold a big lens for these shots, which is why they’re not pin sharp and why they’re quite noisy despite post-processing the RAW files in DxO Optics Pro 9 (free offer on this RAW converter from their website until the end of February! Paid version is 11)