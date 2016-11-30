Back in 1995, my blog (before they called them blogs) was a chemistry news site called Elemental Discoveries, which had started life in the newly launched young chemists’ magazine from the RSC, which I renamed “New Elements” (It used to be called Gas jar, back in the, back in the, back in the day). Anyway, at the time chemists were trying to fill the gaps in the Periodic Table…today IUPAC, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry announces the official naming of new elements 113, 115, 117, 118 as nihonium (Nh), moscovium (Mc), tennessine (Ts), and oganesson (Og), respectively.

With thanks to Lars Öhrström for the idea for the graphic.