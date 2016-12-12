Mozart beats Metallica at Operation

Men should avoid listening to rock music when playing board games, such as Operation, according to UK scientists who, presumably on the last day of term brought in some toys to play in the lab.

Mozart may enhance a man’s performance in board games – while Metallica may hinder their chances, they suggest. The scientists behind the study, from Imperial College London and the Royal College of Music, say classical music may be the best option for men when concentrating on a task.

Apparently, music choice had no effect on women’s performance, though they generally performed better than men at the game involved in the study regardless.

