UPDATE: Update the device firmware ASAP, apparently a fix is now available, thanks to Brian Krueger for the update.

Do you use any Western Digital (WD) “MyCloud” (network attached storage, NAS) type hard drives? Well, here’s a warning, apparently anyone can log into these devices because of a security issue that’s seemingly hardwired into the drives and cannot be changed. Test it out for yourselves, login with the username mydlinkBRionyg and password abc12345cba. See, instant access?

This username and password will always anyone access to these drives (with some extra steps) and it’s all over the web so every hacker knows it…indeed there’s even an app out there that will let them quickly scan the internet for these WD drives and automatically log in to any they find with full root access and so be able to read and alter all of your files.

URGENT ADVICE: Backup your files to a non-WD device and then apply any firmware updates to the WD device. Apparently, this will fix things. Your mileage may vary, apply the updates and see if the hacker login works on your device. If it does, disable your internet connection and use a USB cable (or your local area network) to transfer all your files to another type of hard drive (preferably an encrypted hard drive), then disconnect your MyCloud drives from your network. Re-enable your internet.

If you don’t have another drive to backup the contents to, then you’re going to have to simply disconnect the WD drives and put them into storage until WD offer a patch for your device. Unfortunately, that may never happen.

Meanwhile, you should write and complain to WD and to the place you purchased the devices, perhaps even your credit card company in the hope of getting a refund. This is almost certainly in breach of statutory rights and consumers should be open to a full refund given the problem was present at point of sale and makes the device unfit for purpose unless they can remedy it for your particular device with a firmware update.

Various websites are reporting that the following models are affected, but others may well also have the hardwired backdoor and other security issues: My Cloud Gen 2, My Cloud EX2, My Cloud EX2 Ultra, My Cloud PR2100, My Cloud PR4100, My Cloud EX4, My Cloud EX2100, My Cloud EX4100, My Cloud DL2100 and My Cloud DL4100.