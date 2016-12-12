Starburst Christmas Tree

You can just see the red rear lights of a car that passed as I was taking the photo (around the tree on the right-hand side). The light trails from cars and buses were much more sensational in some of the other shots, especially ones I took looking towards Cottenham Village College. One in particular embedded the College’s steel sculpture and looks like some kind of futuristic biker racing past, I think.

Anyway, no doubt this won’t be the last photo post before Xmas, so subscribe to the sciencebase news feed if you want to keep up.