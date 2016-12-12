Starburst Christmas Tree

I snapped a few night-time shots of the Christmas tree and lights on our village green this weekend. I did a few “pulling” the zoom with a fairly low shutter speed so that I got some night drawn out light effects from the tree and the Xmas lights encircling the green.
Having seen the starburst lighting effect in fellow photographer Peter Haigh’s photo of the same scene, however, I thought I’d grab my tripod and have a go at reproducing that effect too. I didn’t want to copy his lovely composition so had to duck and dive about, avoiding the odd looks from dog walkers on The Green and Christmas shoppers jumping off the city bus.
The starburst effect is not a filter nor an app nor any Photoshop trickery. As with much in photography (even digital) it is is a scientific phenomenon. The formation of the starbursts where lights are bright in the photograph is down to diffraction of light around the edges of the fins that make up the camera’s “iris”, the aperture.
The effect works best when you have a very small aperture, in this case f22, which means you need a long shutter time (for this shot 30 seconds), which in turn means you have to use a tripod to keep the camera properly steady. To balance the exposure ISO was 1600 on this particular photo, which even with a Canon 6D dSLR is on the edge of noisy. There is some good advice on this page on how to optimise your starburst photos.
You can just see the red rear lights of a car that passed as I was taking the photo (around the tree on the right-hand side). The light trails from cars and buses were much more sensational in some of the other shots, especially ones I took looking towards Cottenham Village College. One in particular embedded the College’s steel sculpture and looks like some kind of futuristic biker racing past, I think.
Anyway, no doubt this won’t be the last photo post before Xmas, so subscribe to the sciencebase news feed if you want to keep up.