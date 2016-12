Starburst Christmas Tree

The effect works best when you have a very small aperture, in this case f22, which means you need a long shutter time (for this shot 30 seconds), which in turn means you have to use a tripod to keep the camera properly steady. To balance the exposure ISO was 1600 on this particular photo, which even with a Canon 6D dSLR is on the edge of noisy. There is some good advice on this page on how to optimise your starburst photos.

You can just see the red rear lights of a car that passed as I was taking the photo (around the tree on the right-hand side). The light trails from cars and buses were much more sensational in some of the other shots, especially ones I took looking towards Cottenham Village College. One in particular embedded the College’s steel sculpture and looks like some kind of futuristic biker racing past, I think.

Anyway, no doubt this won’t be the last photo post before Xmas, so subscribe to the sciencebase news feed if you want to keep up.