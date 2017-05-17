I’m a science journalist by day, a photographer on my days off, and a musician by night. Always been in love with music, since my first rattle and toy guitar as a tot, been fretting guitar strings in earnest since I was about 12 years old and jamming with friends, but it’s only in the last decade or so that I have performed live and written and recorded my music first with a community choir by the name of bigMouth and then with a collective which has evolved into a gigging band called C5. Some of my songs are available on BandCamp, iTunes, Spotify, covers and originals also on Youtube, SoundCloud, and elsewhere.

Here’s a very short list of a few of musicians, bands, and artists I admire: Athlete, Badly Drawn Boy, The Beatles, Blondie, The Blue Aeroplanes, Blur, David Bowie, Kate Bush, Phil Collins, Crowded House, The Cure, Paco de Lucia, John Denver, Al Di Meola, Thomas Dolby, Doves, Editors, Elbow, Fred’s House, Robert Fripp, Peter Gabriel, Genesis, Steve Hillage, King Crimson, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin, Manic Street Preachers, Van Morrison, Placebo, Porcupine Tree, Radiohead, Gerry Rafferty, R.E.M, Nile Rodgers, Rush, Seals & Crofts, The Smiths, Squeeze, Steely Dan, Andy Summers, Talking Heads, James Taylor, U2, Yes, Neil Young, there are many others. I’ve been told that I occasionally sound like a Geordie Glenn Tilbrook (that’s according to the Manchedelic Roger Waters better known as Dek “MonoStone” Ham), and sometimes George Harrison, Steely Dan, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Sting and David Bowie, Stephen Stills…I can dream, can’t I?

My Songs of the Sea album is out now – a collection of semipseudoautobiographical songs BandCamp.