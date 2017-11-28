A microbe called Rush

There’s an orange-haired hunstman spider that has the scientific name Heteropoda davidbowie…now there’s a triumvirate of microbes (specifically, parabasalian protist flagellates) named after the members of Canadian power trio Rush:

