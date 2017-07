I’ve mentioned the comma butterfly (Polygonia c-album) previously on Sciencebase, but at the time didn’t have a photo of the underwing marking which gives it its name. Well, I do now, after a visit to RSPB Ouse Fen Reserve (spotted it resting on a bush just as I was heading back to the car park). You can see the white “comma” very easily, there’s one on each wing. Also, note the curled up proboscis which butterflies all use to get to the nectar in flowers.