Once again, I headed to our neighbouring village of Rampton armed with various lenses, tripod, camera etc, but there was barely a whisper of a murmuration this evening. A few small flocks and one half-decent one but quite a distance from the roost site that featured in my murmuration video on Sunday. There was definitely an Owl around but the Starlings seemed to favour the Cow Lane side of Rampton this evening. So, just a few scene-setting photos from today’s dusk chorus and one of mini-murmuration.

Here’s the video montage I did of the Starling Murmuration on Sunday in which there were probably 5000 birds in total. You can view it on Facebook or Youtube.