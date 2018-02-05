Once again one of those ludicrous health claims is circulating on social media. This time, it’s the deceived wisdom of Cough CPR.

Cough CPR is fake news. It’s been shared around the internet since about 1999 and is plain wrong. You cannot save your own life when you’re having a heart by coughing repeatedly. If you are alone and think you’re having a heart attack, best and only thing you can really do to help yourself is call an ambulance.

Cough CPR has been debunked many, many times over the years, but seems to reappear periodically and the deceived wisdom persists.

British Heart Foundation has the expert opinion.