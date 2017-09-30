Cranes at Welney Wetland Centre

Today, we took our second trip of the year to WWT Welney. I checked what was “showing” before we set off. Common, or Eurasian, cranes (Grus grus) apparently, more than thirty of them. We saw a few a long way off from the main hide on arrival and then a couple of small flocks in flight later in the day from different vantage points on site.

Of the other birds sighted by others today, we saw: Goldfinch, Linnet, Meadow pipit, Pied wagtail, Tree sparrow, Marsh harrier, Kestrel Greenshank, Black-tailed godwit, Lapwing, Chiffchaff, Tufted duck, Pochard, Wigeon, Teal, Mallard, Greylag goose, Canada goose, Cormorant Grey heron, and possibly Curlew sandpiper (but it may well have been merely a Dunlin).