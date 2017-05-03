Eurasian bullfinch – Pyrrhula pyrrhula

The male bullfinch (Pyrrhula pyrrhula) has an almost salmon-pink breast and cheeks, grey back, black cap and tail, and a bright white rump, a plaintive call and a shy demeanour. I’ve probably only ever seen this bird half a dozen times. I spotted this one about a week ago and got a very poor shot, I heard him before I got to his territory this time and crept up to where I imagined he’d be, he still darted away hiding among the rapidly obscuring leaves of the trees. Still got some. A security shot. Proof he was there.

RSPB suggests that you’re most likely to see bullfinches in Woodlands, orchard and hedgerows. Best looked for at woodland edges, as per this shot, although we did see one in our back garden many years ago.