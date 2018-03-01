Fieldfare on the firethorn

Having invited the Waxwings to feast on our firethorn (pyracantha) berries, it turns out that a solitary Fieldfare (Turdus pilaris) has found the supply and a snow sanctuary in our front garden. Looking rather fed-up it has fluffed up its feathers against the cold and is rapidly working its way through the fruit of the firethorn.

Presumably, driven into more sheltered area because of the chills and snow out in the fields, those downy feathers are as fluffed as they can be.

Those nictating membranes (eyelids) are down much of the time in between snacks to protect its eyes from the snow flurries and the wind.