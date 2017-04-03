Wheatear, corn bunting, and tits

Flying visit to Ma-in-law-on-Sea – Needed an ornithological escape on a flying visit to South-Kens-on-Sea to visit ma-in-law. Thankfully, there’s a bird hide overlooking the marshes not 10 minutes walk from ma-in-law, just up the Thorpe Road past the (in)famous Scallop sculpture on the shingle shore. Anyway, a dozen grey herons, same again little egrets on the water, a couple of shelduck (Tadorna tadorna, another tautonym), some wigeon (Anas penelope) and others waterfowl in the hazy distance, the inevitable black-headed gulls and a tiny murmuration of starlings. Much closer to the hide a male reed bunting (Emberiza schoeniclus) of which I got a quick, not-worth-publishing snap. There various warblers around, although one “warbler” turned out to be a female wheatear (Oenanthe oenanthe) an early summer visitor to these shores. Here she is, feathers ruffled in the onshore breeze.

Heading back to the main road, spotted another bird I didn’t recognise, I think it’s a corn bunting (Emberiza calandra) sat for a long time on a gorse perch glaring at me, while I slowly moved towards her with camera raised

Back at the ranch tame tits: Great tit (Parus major) on a neighbour’s nuts and a blue tit (Cyanistes caeruleus) emerging from a nearby, salte-roofed bird box.