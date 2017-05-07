More British Birds

I’m endessly amazed at just how many different birds there are around if you care to look and have the patience to prowl around woodland, fen, mountain and moor, and the coastal margins. Of course, there are endless sparrows and chaffinchs, starlings, blackbirds, thrushes, robins, goldfinches, collared doves, wood pigeons and the like in our gardens. But there also wheatears, meadow pippets, cormorants, swallows, house martins, sand martins, swifts, sparrowhawks, willow warblers, chiffchaffs, jays, whitethroats, kingfishers, turnstones, stonechats, redwings, fieldfares, wagtails (pied and yellow), redstarts, buzzards, red kites, kestrels, mistle thrushes, marsh harriers goldcrests, lapwings, dunnocks, swans (mute and whooper), mallards, pochards, jackdaws, rooks, egrets (great and little), reed buntings, linnets, grey herons, and so many more…

Check out my British Bird gallery here. I usually manage to add at least a couple of new species each week and if not new species then at least a new angle on an old favourite.

Pictured below is the second Garrulus glandarius I’ve snapped recently…jay 2 oh, you might say…

Most of these were photographed with a Canon 6D sporting a Sigma 150-600mm zoom lens. Some of the earlier ones were snapped with a Canon 20D with various slightly less prominent lenses.