Orange tip butterfly (Anthocharis cardamines)

Orange tip butterflies (Anthocharis cardamines) flutter by so quickly it’s hard to get a good snap of them in flight, but now that the dandelions (Taraxacum officinale) have bloomed occasionally they come into land to refuel and sit there long enough to photograph. There were a few out and about when I was walking the dog earlier today and this one settled with his proboscis out to suck up the nectar.

This particular photo shot with a 6D and a Sigma 150-600mm lens at full length, 1/1600s, f/6.3, ISO 500 in full sunshine and auto white balance. Photo levels nudged a little with Paintshop Pro and a subtle unsharp mask applied.