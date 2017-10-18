I used to be popular on the internet, 20000 visitors every day to this website, but then web 2.0 happened and social media and hundreds of other science blogs and splogs…sciencebase diluted. But, there might be salvation…according to a recent marketing study the subjects that people like to read about and share the most are celebrities, death, chocolate, coffee, cats, dogs, nostalgia and items with a musical connection.

So, all I need to do is write about some long-dead and much-loved rockstar who choked death on chocolate while drinking coffee and loved writing songs about their pets…

…that ought to bring the crowds back.