An acrostic acoustic and eclectic electric of original songs from Dave Bradley, written as a semipseudoautobiographical response to life’s ebb and flow. Now available from CDBaby.

The album kicks off with the insistent rocker “In Deep Water”. Then I’m pondering the political climate in “Prevailing Wind”. The angst-ridden “Luna” worries about love. “Foreign Shores” serves its time overland by sea with “The Tide That Never Turns” telling of the twin cities, followed by “When the Mood Takes You”. Watch out for “Turncoats” on the shore and you can “Give My Love to the Waves”. “Coaldust and Seaspray” takes me back to my childhood and before, while “Still Empty Boats” reflects on family life. Finally, I return to the home port in “Sail Me Back to Uh-Huh Town”.

Songs of the Sea is available to stream via SoundCloud, BandCamp, and now released on CDBaby.

All songs words and music by David Bradley. Guitars, vocals, bass, synths, percussion, and production David Bradley. Except drums on “In Deep Water” by Klaus Tropp. Backing vocals on “Give my love to the waves” Beth Bradley.