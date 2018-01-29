The Moon is up, the sky is still blue, but our eyes have a higher capacity to cope with the dynamic range from the blue to the light than a camera can do…

Anyway, here’s a quick snap of the Moon this evening, it’s waxing gibbous, 94% of the way to full illumination and heading for a Super blue blood moon on Wednesday when it will not only be closest to Earth in its orbit and full (super), second full month in the same month (blue, not as rare as you think), there will also be a lunar eclipse so will look ruddy through backscattering of Earthshine in red wavelengths (blood). Nothing to do with astrology, everything to do with astronomy.

Meanwhile, camera settings for this shot:

f/5.6

t 1/500s

ISO 100

Focal length 600mm

Cropped from 5472×3648 original to 1087px square