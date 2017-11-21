The pelican brief: birds of Australia

Following on from my earlier Australian bird of the year post (no Kylie nor Nicole jokes, purleez), here are a few grainy scans from the albums of Mr & Mr Sciencebase from Oct-Dec 1989.

Top to bottom: Pelican (Pelecanus conspicillatus), comb-crested jacana (Irediparra gallinacea), Australian brush (or bush) turkey (Alectura lathami), sulfur-crested cockatoo (Cacatua galerita), Major Mitchell’s cockatoo (Lophochroa leadbeateri), azure kingfisher (Ceyx azureus), eastern great egret (Ardea alba modesta), Royal spoonbill (Platalea regia) alongside little egret, Eastern great egret (Ardea alba modesta) and gull.