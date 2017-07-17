Who is the thirteenth Doctor Who?

I am really pleased that Broadchurch actor Jodie Whittaker is to be the next regeneration of Doctor Who (I know it’s a kids programme, just to be clear). But, there’s a lot of talk about her being the 13th Doctor, I don’t think that’s even vaguely correct. Ignore Peter Cushing and Paul McGann who both played the Doctor in films and ignore the fact that Rowan Atkinson, Richard E Grant, Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent and Joanna Lumley have all played the Doctor in TV comedy.

You still have John Hurt and my namesake David Bradley who have both played the Doctor in the TV series, albeit in parallel worlds/times rather than as regenerations. Still.