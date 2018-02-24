Visiting RAF, sorry RSPB Lakenheath

They’re setting up a new hide specially designed for bird photographers, naturalistic environment, camouflage, feeding stations. So, with that in mind and the possibility of seeing beardies, Great White Egrets, Cranes, and Marsh Harriers, that was today’s trip. We saw no Bearded Tits, although sunny, it was far too windy for them to show, but there were lots of Reed Buntings, Great Spotted Woodpecker, Lapwing and Tits other than Bearded (Blue, Great, and Coal), and Goldfinch around. Cetti’s Warbler were heard but not seen and there were a few Kestrels and Stonechats around too.

Mrs Sciencebase sited Great White Egrets and Cranes as well as Chinese water deer (Hydropotes inermis inermis) while walking the river bank with the dog as I flitted from hide to hide on the reserve itself seeing Marsh Harrier, Kestrel, Red Kite, and a few more Reed Bunting, and the occasional Wren and very little else, unfortunately.

I headed back to the photography hide after we hit our own in-car feeding station and chatted to on of the Daves (White as opposed to Rogers, I think it was) who are wardens on the sight. He explained the plans for the hide and while we chatted the Reed Bunts, Tits, a Pheasant and a Kingfisher all passed through.

Meanwhile, over his radio someone had spotted a Rough-legged Buzzard (as opposed to the many Common Buzzards over the reserve). Turned out it was Mrs Sciencebase who had seen it and asked another warden to identify it. No photos though. Mrs Sb is bins only.