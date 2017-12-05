What’s happening to our birds?

The RSPB/BTO/WWT state of the UK’s birds report is out now. Here’s the exec summary cribbed from the RSPB’s press release.

Climate change is helping some species, hindering others.

Bird abundance and distribution are changing, more reaching further north.

Some migratory birds are arriving earlier . Swallows get her two weeks sooner than they did in the 1960s.

Species that prefer warmer climes but don’t migrate are beginning to settle on our shores, e.g. little bittern and night heron. Garganey, quail, and little egret already on the increase.

Rare breeding birds, such as dotterel, whimbrel, common scoter, and Slavonian grebe, will be at greater risk of extinction in the UK as conditions change.

Sandeel numbers are down which means kittiwake population are declining. Will affect Arctic skua, Arctic tern, and puffin too.

National surveys show capercaillie and hen harriers down.

*Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, British Trust for Ornithology, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust