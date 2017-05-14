Who is fooling who?

<a href="http://davebradley.bandcamp.com/track/who-is-fooling-who">Who is fooling who? by Dave Bradley</a>

Who is really fooling who,

when the chips are down and you head for town?

Don’t recognise the games you play

are just wasting time and they’re pulling me down?

So, who is really fooling you,

when your dreams are broken and your pockets empty?

Won’t you ever realise that

this time you waste is not a time of plenty?

Are you saying nothing now,

’cause no words can right your sorry fable?

Are you never gonna turn around,

’cause although you lost there’s always one more table

Won’t you ever realise,

that you fool yourself with your guilty pleasure?

Maybe when you come on home

you’ll unlock the door, find your only treasure

Who is really fooling you,

when the dreams you stole are running on empty?

Won’t you ever realise that

this time you waste is not a time of plenty?

And, won’t you ever realise,

that you fool yourself with that guilty pleasure?

Maybe when you come on home, babe

you’ll lock the door, find your only treasure

Who is really fooling who,

when the chips are down

but you’re back from town?

Words & Music, Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Production, Artwork dB

Also, on Soundcloud for streaming only.