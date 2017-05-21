Black-headed gull (Chroicocephalus ridibundus) are everywhere, lots of nesting birds at RSPB Minsmere. In fact, some observers suggest that the presence of so many this year at the reserve might be the underyling reason why the diversity of wetland/wading birds there is so low this year. There were, however, shovellers, avocets, Mediterranean gulls, common gulls, black-tailed godwits, common terns, little terns, and several other species spotted on the day we visited.

Pictured below nesting BH gull, BH gulls mobbing a Med gull (Larus melanocephalus), BH gull coming in to land at RSPB Minsmere.





