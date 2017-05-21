Knock on wood – woodpecker update

We didn’t see the great spotted woodpeckers (Dendrocopos major) on a last visit to Rampton Pocket Park. Assumed they were still around, the chicks are too young to have fledged and even once they do, the pair will continue to feed them (male with one batch, female the other) for about 10 days. The pair were both busy there today flying in and out to their nest quite frequently, bringing food and removing faecal sacs. I got a few shots of the male bringing insects for the chicks and then just by chance a photo of a bold chick poking its head out of the hole. This is definitely the male adult, note the red patch on the back of his head.