Do hares always poke their tongue out while urinating?

There is no punchline to that question, but I would like to know the answer…

This evening, Mrs Sciencebase spotted a couple of European hares (Lepus europaeus) cavorting among the local farmer’s crops that abutt the Les King Wood between the Fen Edge villages of Cottenham and Rampton a few miles north of Cambridge…I got relatively close with the zoom lens before they bounded off. They then settled down to more cavorting in the nearby rough hewn field wherein there was already another hare. There was more haresplay (one of the original pair lying down on its back like a dog waiting for a tummy rub) but there was no boxing before they scarpered again. As they made their departure a Reeves’s muntjac turned up and ambled along the opposite side of the field. More about her later…

Then heading back past the village recreation ground I glanced across and spotted yet another hare not 50 metres away. It didn’t see us and presumably didn’t catch the scent of us carnivores nor our dog. It was happily nibbling the grass and heading in our direction. Several times it hesitated, I assumed it must have spotted us, but it kept coming in closer. Then this: tongue out, urinating in full view of the camera. But even that brief interlude it was at least a dozen clicks of the camera shutter before it turned tail and bounded off to the opposite side of the rec. Incidentally, hares can run at more than 60 kmh…