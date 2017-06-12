Don’t call Saul, call Dexter

The forensic luminol blood test familiar to CSI and Dexter fans alike can be used to illuminate blood stains. It uses peroxide which reacts with the iron in haemoglobin. However, 20+ years ago scientists realised that the same test could be used to detect peroxides too. Indeed, researchers worked out that they could use the luminol test to prove that a pharmaeutical product claiming to contain the antimalarial drug artemesinin (a natural peroxide) actually contained this drug and so help avoid pharma fraud.