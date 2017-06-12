When visiting RSPB Bempton Cliffs on the coast of the East Riding of Yorkshire to see the puffins, gannets, razorbills, guillemots and kittiwakes, don’t miss sight of the northern marsh orchid, Dactylorhiza purpurella.

According to the Kew Gardens website:

Northern marsh orchid occurs throughout the northwestern part of Europe. It is found in southwestern Norway, southern Sweden, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands) and the UK. In the UK it is widespread in northern England, Northern Ireland, Scotland (including the Shetland Islands) and Wales. It is found at up to 600 metres above sea level.