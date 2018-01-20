Flying visit to RSPB Titchwell

Waded into Alan Partridge Country this week, North Norfolk (specifically RSPB Titchwell and on to Stiffkey Marshes). Here are a few of the bird snaps froom Titchwell showing the various waders and waterfowl sighted there in their winter plumage.

Black-tailed Godwit (Limosa limosa)

Bar-tailed Godwit (Limosa lapponica)



Lapwing also known as a green plover, peewit etc (Vanellus vanellus)

Grey Plover (Pluvialis squatarola)

Dunlin (Calidris alpina)

Ringed Plover ( Charadrius hiaticula)

Common Redshank (Tringa totanus)



Oystercatcher (Haematopus ostralegus)



Little Grebe (Tachybaptus ruficollis)



Knot (Calidris canutus)



Teal (Anas crecca)



Golden Eye (Bucephala clangula)

Black-headed Gull (Chroicocephalus ridibundus)



Shoveler (Anas clypeata) [Background: Avocet (Recurvirostra avosetta)]



Merlin, female (Falco columbarius)



There were others, including my first sighting of a Merlin (above) perched on a post on the dunes and Common Scoter, out at sea and discernible only as black specks with my camera. There were also long-tailed duck out there too, apparently. Turnstone and various other wading seabirds visible but not clear on the shoreline. Big flock of linnet on the marshes and chaffinch, robin, dunnock, greenfinch, blue, great, longtailed, and coal tit, blackbird, wood pigeon, moorhen, wren on and around the feeders near the visitor centre. No waxwings seen anywhere and no bramblings.