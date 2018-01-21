There are two schools of thought and how to pronounce the name of the North Norfolk village Stiffkey, some people pronounce it almost phonetically, “stiff-kee”, but others (older locals often) pronounce it “stoo-kee”. The origins of the name lie in a form of clay known as Norfolk “stew” and this is village was the site of a quay for transporting that product, so Stew Quay…anyway, wildlife in and around?

On a recent visit (20th January 2018), several hares (Lepus europaeus), active and boxing, which seems far to early as it’s only January and they don’t usually go “mad” for courtship until March.

Lots of Brent Geese (Branta bernicla) on the Stiffkey Marshes

Lots of Curlew (Numenius arquata), Redshank, Little Egret, occasional Skylark, possibly Meadow Pipit, Blue and Longtailed Tit, Linnet, Wigeon, Chaffinch, Mallard, Teal, Black-tailed Godwit (on floodwater further inland).

Reed Bunting (Emberiza schoeniclus) in winter plumage

Blackbird (Turdus merulea)

You will have to trust me on this one as my camera lens barely stretches this far, but these are grey seals (Halichoerus grypus) and their pups on Blakeney Point. Incidentally, their scientific name means “hook-nosed sea pig”.