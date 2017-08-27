Fox on the run

Headed out before sunset today to see if we could spot the barn owl hunting again…no luck. Lots of linnets, wood pigeons, long-tailed tits and not much else. However, the sun had gone down and we were almost back to the main road when we spotted a (juvenile?) fox pouncing on insects in the recently mown hayfield adjacent to the road. It was almost dark, hence the noisy photos (really high ISO). The fox never seemed aware of our presence although we were no more than 100 metres away from it. There was no wind and we were partially shield by the broken hedgerow. Eventually, it ran to earth when it saw a tractor steaming up Rampton Road with lights whirring and beams on…