Going for a song (thrush)

It’s been a week of Turdidae, what with the Fieldfares (Turdus pilaris) arriving in our gardens and the Blackbirds (Turdus merula) chasing off Redwings (Turdus iliacus). Then, a quick stop at Wimpole Hall to check in on the Hawfinches (none seen, this time) led to my witnessing and recording a tussle between two Song Thrush (Turdus philomelos), I assume with all this aggression it was a fight rather than courtship.