What are all these funny-looking thrushes that have turned up in our gardens looking fed-up and fluffed up. Well, regular readers will know they’re Fieldfares (Turdus pilaris). I’ve put together a very short and simple documentary based on some footage of the Fieldfare that is using our firethorn like Airbnb with benefits. It’s hardly Attenborough’s Life on Earth, but hey…this is on Sciencebase not a BBC America production budget.

Sound recording of Fieldfare by Mikael Litsgård, XC375213. Accessible at www.xeno-canto.org/375213.