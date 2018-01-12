Hunting and hovering, common kestrel

The common kestrel (Falco tinnunculus) is the only native raptor (bird of prey) you will see hovering in the British Isles. Other raptors like the buzzard (Buteo buteo) will give the appearance of hovering, but they’re usually hanging on the wind or thermals rather than actively pitching their wings and tails to stay in position above the ground where prey might be moving around.

It was a gloomy day today so not great, bright shots, but I did catch a male kestrel diving on a vole or mouse and taking it up high on a telegraph post and then a tree to devour it before flying off with the remains of the kill in its talons.