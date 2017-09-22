Dubrovnik, Korčula, Pucišca, Omiš, Bol, Brač, Hvar, Mljet

Mr and Mrs Sciencebase have been celebrating their Silver Wedding Anniversary in Croatia, hence the recent radio silence, we were also laid low on our return by an incubating aviation-acquired viral infection. Anyway, a quick snap of one of the beautiful cities we visited along Croatia’s Dalmatian coast, Pucišca on the island of Brač with its locally excavated limestone buildings and many “snowy” (as well as the more familiar Croatian terracotta) rooves.

Early morning, I hopped off our little, 16-berth boat to get some golden hour shots of the town (day before it had poured with rain), and almost didn’t make it back aboard, despite the captain assuring me I had “ten minutes, no worries”, I’d been gone perhaps three when I saw them starting to raise the gangplank, as it were.

Anyway, I got back on and was reunited with my bride and our many new friends and island hoppers aboard from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland, UK, and USA on our journey from Dubrovnik to Korčula, to the aforemention Pucišca, Omiš, Bol (on the other side of Brač), Hvar, Mljet (with its national park) and back to Dubrovnik.

The public gallery of my photos is on Flickr, but you might also like to friend or follow me on Facebook for updates if you’re interested in Croatia, Dalmatia, Dubrovnik (and its Game of Thrones connection) and more…