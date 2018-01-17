Long-eared owl in a box

I took a photo of an owlbox from about 60 metres away standing on the dirt track on the dry side of the higher embankment of the Hundred Foot Drain about a kilometre from the bridge into Earith.

I was not imagining that I’d be able to see anything in the owl box. I just wanted to know what the label said “Sutton and Mepal I.D.B…”

However, when I opened the photo and zoomed in a bit…I could see there was a face staring back at me…presumably (given the tufts above the eyes, this is a long-eard owl (Asio otus) although Mrs Sciencebase is not convinced.