Photographing the Cambridge Peregrines – Part 2

Having recently photographed the Peregrines (Falco peregrinus) that share their time between Cambridge University Library, King’s College Chapel, and the United Reform Church (see Cambridge Peregrines Part 1), Mrs Sciencebase and myself ventured a little further afield (having had a tipoff from a birder friend about another local pair).

So, this morning we found ourselves in the wastelands of Cherry Hinton the southeastern suburb of the city of Cambridge. We ventured into a local wildlife reserve there that was originally a chalk quarry that back in the day mainly supplied materials for college construction and local building work.

Mrs Sciencebase spotted first one Peregrine, which flew across the East Pit and then a second that entered and settled on a chalk cliff face, a sight you most definitely wouldn’t expect to see in a Cambridge suburb. I got shots of the second and then moving slightly closer it took flight and alighted on the opposite cliff, basking in the sun for a few moments before flying off in the direction of its partner and out of the pit.