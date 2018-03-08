Siskins at Lackford Lakes

A cold and grey day at Lackford Lakes (Suffolk Wildlife Trust) a few miles north-ish of Bury St Edmunds turned wet and properly cold while we were stalking a flock of 100+ Siskin (Carduelis spinus also known as Spinus spinus). I got a few shots in between showers, but as we were leaving the sun came out, so went back around the short walk at the site and snapped a few birds we’d seen in low light earlier in the day, including a solitary female Siskin on a nijer seed feeder. Pictured immediately below, female.

Siskins used to be known as Black-headed Goldfinch, because of the male’s black cap and their close resemblance to Carduelis carduelis, the Goldfinch. Male Siskins pictured below.