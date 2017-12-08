Starring All Saints’ Church

A few snaps of All Saints’ Church, Cottenham, with the stellar backdrop of the Milky Way. In the third picture down, you can see the light trail of a satellite I spotted as I was framing up. Milky Way is perhaps most obvious in the last photo.

For those interested in such things, these were all shot with ISO set to 1600, a focal length of between 24 and 105mm and an f-stop of 4.0. Shutterspeed was varied to accommodate the 500/fl rule, whereby you divide 500 by the focal length to obtain the maximum speed that will avoid star trails appearing as the Earth turns on its axis. At 24mm, a shutter speed aove 20 seconds will clearly show star trails.

If some of these are not perfectly sharp or framed, blame my freezing hands, it’s minus F out there tonight…