The day-flying cinnabar moth

The cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) can be found throughout Britain, anywhere that its larval foodplants, ragwort and groundsel grow, except northern Scotland. Indeed, the species was introduced into New Zealand, Australia and North America to control poisonous ragwort.

The moth is named for the red mineral cinnabar, mercury sulfide, because of the red patches on its predominantly black wings. Like many other brightly coloured moths, it is unpalatable…not that I know anybody who finds any moth palatable.