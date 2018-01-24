Are false flowers like fake news?

The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima), a Mexican spurge @Mrs_Sciencebase kindly provided for my office to cheer the place up in the weeks before Christmas is still in leaf (the plant, not Mrs Sciencebase). It is also still producing its tiny little flowers, which aren’t actually flowers, they false flowers, more properly known as cyathia.

I took my macro lens to it earlier today. Tamron SP 90mm of/2.8 on a Canon 6D and got as close as I could to a cluster of those cyathia. The dewdrop on what I assume is actually the male part of the cyathium is presumably nectar, being secreted by the nectar gland. Nice piece about this plant here, includes lots more detail and close-ups.