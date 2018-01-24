A year of bird photography

It’s a year since I first stepped out into the world of birds with a big Sigma lens (150-600m). First day out snapped a kingfisher that had been hanging around the Cottenham Lode . I’ve snapped 130 different bird species since, including herons, raptors, cuckoos, summer migrants, warblers, waders, seabirds, and even the occasional owl.

Scrollable gallery of choice snaps here: http://imagingstorm.co.uk/british-birds although you may notice I got ever so slightly better with tweaking my settings as the months went by. Earliest shots are at the bottom of the long table.

Pictured above from top left to bottom right: Robin (Erithacus rubecula), Long-tailed Tit (Aegithalos caudatus), Reed Warbler (Acrocephalus scirpaceus), Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus), Barn Owl (Tyto alba)