Shoot for the Moon

Use as long a zoom lens as you have access to. A sturdy and stable tripod and a remote shutter control. If you don’t have a shutter control, use time mode and set it to 10 seconds to give the camera time to settle, choose a fairly still and clear night and unless you really want a full moon, go for a waxing or waning gibbous or a crescent.

I shoot with a Sigma 15-600mm zoom on a Canon 6D. Set your ISO to around 1000, opt for shutter priority 1/1000s, aperture left to its own devices but f/6.3, and EV it up a few notches +0.7, say but check your exposure with each shot and adjust accordingly. Opt for single-point autofocus on the craters towards the dark edge but where there is still sunlight or use Live View mode instead of your viewfinder and manually focus.

I generally crop in quite tight and enhance contrast using curves or levels ever so slightly to make sure the black sky is black but without losing too much detail at the edge of the moon. Also a little bit of unsharp masking on luminance only doesn’t go amiss, but don’t overdo it or your moon shot will look faked.

If I were stricter with myself I would shoot RAW but usually just take the jpeg output from my camera (I have it set not to apply any sharpening or other boosting).